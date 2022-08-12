Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HARP. Roth Capital upped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HARP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HARP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 329.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,908,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,911 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.