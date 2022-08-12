Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARPGet Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HARP. Roth Capital upped their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.67.

Harpoon Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:HARP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.03. 129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $9.94.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 329.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harpoon Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,809,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after buying an additional 95,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,392 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 809,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 320,054 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,908,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,911 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company develops tri-specific T cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate, including HPN328, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other Delta-like canonical Notch ligand 3-expressing tumors; HPN217 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and HPN536, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian and pancreatic cancer, and other mesothelin-expressing tumors.

Featured Stories

