Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.13-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harsco also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.08–$0.02 EPS.

Harsco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE HSC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 31,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,123. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Harsco

Several analysts have issued reports on HSC shares. TheStreet cut Harsco from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harsco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Harsco by 509.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 318,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Harsco by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 630,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 81,942 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

Further Reading

