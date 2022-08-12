Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Cap of $17.30 Million

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 12th. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.30 million and approximately $491,359.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00002550 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,844.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,884.99 or 0.07905243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00176565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00257809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00685428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.27 or 0.00588258 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00005496 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,464,110 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

