Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

NYSE HE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.85. 5,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $45.53.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $929,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 326.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at $377,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

