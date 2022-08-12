Hays (LON:HAS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $125.26

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.26 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 126.20 ($1.52). Hays shares last traded at GBX 125.50 ($1.52), with a volume of 3,587,284 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.30) price target on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hays in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Hays alerts:

Hays Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,782.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 119.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hays

About Hays

In other Hays news, insider Peter Williams purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £20,230 ($24,444.18).

(Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.