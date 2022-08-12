Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,335 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.41% of Hayward worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $15,191,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $17,087,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 1,857.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 646,250 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,538,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,263,000 after purchasing an additional 473,216 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,182,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $16,406,326.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,728,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,112,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 1,182,012 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $16,406,326.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,728,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,112,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $66,219.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,415.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,375,551 shares of company stock valued at $19,129,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

HAYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.21 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

