HC Wainwright Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COLL. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.25.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.20 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
