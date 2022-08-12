HC Wainwright Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COLL. TheStreet lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $19.20 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $83.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.67 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

