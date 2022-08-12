HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $254.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.18.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.49. 1,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,479. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

