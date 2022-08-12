HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Update

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the July 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCW Biologics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) by 2,056.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of HCW Biologics worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of HCWB stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,507. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. HCW Biologics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCW Biologics ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on HCW Biologics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

About HCW Biologics

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

