Head to Head Survey: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) and Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) and Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Viavi Solutions and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 3 3 0 2.50 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $18.20, suggesting a potential upside of 17.42%. Given Viavi Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Viavi Solutions is more favorable than Netlist.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

93.8% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Netlist shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions -0.23% 22.22% 8.63% Netlist -17.64% -59.49% -31.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viavi Solutions and Netlist’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 2.95 $46.10 million ($0.03) -516.67 Netlist $142.35 million 5.03 $4.83 million ($0.14) -22.07

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Netlist, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Netlist on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Netlist

(Get Rating)

Netlist, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds. The company also provides nonvolatile (NV) memory products, such as NVvault DDR4 NVDIMM that provides data acceleration and protection in a joint electron device engineering council standard DDR4 interface; and specialty DIMMs and embedded flash products for use in data center and industrial applications. It resells component products, including solid state drive (SSDs), NAND flash, and DRAM products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers; and sells component inventory to distributors and other users of memory integrated circuits. The company markets and sells its products through a direct sales force and a network of independent sales representatives. Netlist, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.