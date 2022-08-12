Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Set at C$10.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$10.00 price objective on Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$10.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.68.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at C$6.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$3.39 and a twelve month high of C$8.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Headwater Exploration ( TSE:HWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$110.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 814,576 shares in the company, valued at C$5,612,428.64. In other news, Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 75,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$559,215.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 902,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,727,885.84. Also, Director Stephen Phillip Larke sold 10,000 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 814,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,612,428.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,000 shares of company stock worth $1,067,819.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

