Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HR. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.29.

HR opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 458.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

