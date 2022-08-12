Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to Outperform by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.29.

NYSE:HR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.22. 39,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,857,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.90 and a beta of 0.67. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 458.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 46,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 94.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 464,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 525,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,087.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,585,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,328,000 after buying an additional 2,467,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

