Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives $32.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Sunday, August 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Trust of America

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 78,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 102.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,016,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 91.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Trust of America Price Performance

Healthcare Trust of America Increases Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthcare Trust of America has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $4.82 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

