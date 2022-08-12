Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

PEAK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $36.85.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.