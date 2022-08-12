Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.68-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

PEAK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 71,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,278,338. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $36.85.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.