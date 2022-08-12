Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Up 76.6% in July

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €106.00 ($108.16) to €114.00 ($116.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €104.50 ($106.63) to €105.60 ($107.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €76.00 ($77.55) to €79.00 ($80.61) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.
Heineken stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98. Heineken has a 12 month low of $42.59 and a 12 month high of $59.35.
Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
