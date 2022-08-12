Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Stock Price Up 11.7%

Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) shot up 11.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.95. 42,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 937,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Heliogen Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78.

Get Heliogen alerts:

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Heliogen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 230,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $602,889.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 837,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Heliogen news, CEO William Gross acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $49,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,622,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 230,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $602,889.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 837,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,725,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,858,507. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heliogen by 654.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 42,112 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heliogen

(Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heliogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heliogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.