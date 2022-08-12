HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 327.0% from the July 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HLKHF remained flat at $68.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $68.30.
About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (HLKHF)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.