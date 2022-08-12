HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Update

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 327.0% from the July 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:HLKHF remained flat at $68.30 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 350. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $68.30.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and power steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

