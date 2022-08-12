Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $51.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.22.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 334.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 510.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.09%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

