Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Receives $51.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.22.
HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Helmerich & Payne Price Performance
HP opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -39.20 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.12.
Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.09%.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
