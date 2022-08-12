HempCoin Market Cap Hits $838,114.96 (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $838,114.96 and $5.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 29.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,163.53 or 1.00008557 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00049147 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00027243 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001432 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 266,966,632 coins and its circulating supply is 266,831,482 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HempCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.