Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Short Interest Update

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,800 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the July 15th total of 391,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Heska by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 1,944.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSKA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,620. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.29. The stock has a market cap of $985.05 million, a P/E ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 1.49. Heska has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $64.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heska will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

