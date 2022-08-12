HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,195 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Henry Schein comprises 2.3% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Henry Schein worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after buying an additional 1,773,481 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1,349.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 580,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,044,000 after purchasing an additional 540,908 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,690,000 after purchasing an additional 209,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 629,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,830,000 after purchasing an additional 201,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $981,964.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HSIC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,401. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

