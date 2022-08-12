HFR Wealth Management LLC Buys 633 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 2.5% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 115,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Waste Management by 119.2% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 65,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.93. 10,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.53. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $172.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

