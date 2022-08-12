HFR Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

HFR Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,906 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 2.7% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $10,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,864. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.42.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

