HFR Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,573,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.4 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.50. 771,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,814,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.80. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $187.58. The company has a market cap of $219.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

