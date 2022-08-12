High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.60

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.60 and traded as high as C$13.98. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$13.85, with a volume of 59,100 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HLF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut High Liner Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.50 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of C$466.38 million and a PE ratio of 9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.59.

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

High Liner Foods ( TSE:HLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$373.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$355.85 million. On average, analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.9416089 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Insider Transactions at High Liner Foods

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.48 per share, with a total value of C$103,485.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$103,485.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 78,892 shares of company stock valued at $973,561.

About High Liner Foods

(Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.