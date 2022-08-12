Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. raised its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 165,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 717.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 228,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 200,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,244,000 after buying an additional 44,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillenbrand

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.00 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.