Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,410,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hippo Trading Up 5.9 %
Hippo stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Hippo has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $541.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.87.
Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hippo will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.
