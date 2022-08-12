Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,410,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the July 15th total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hippo Trading Up 5.9 %

Hippo stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. Hippo has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $541.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 246.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hippo will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hippo by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 94,931 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hippo by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,604,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after buying an additional 329,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,847,000. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

