HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.64-$1.76 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $820.00 million-$830.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.37 million.

NYSE HRT traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. 158,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,331. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $222.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. HireRight’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on HireRight from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.63.

In other HireRight news, Director Mark F. Dzialga bought 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,752.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HireRight news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc bought 467,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.92 per share, for a total transaction of $6,980,829.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,918,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,827,078.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga bought 6,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,208,931 shares of company stock valued at $17,755,063 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 133,166 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 358,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 110,286 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 1,832.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 81,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 711.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

