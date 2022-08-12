Hive (HIVE) Reaches Market Cap of $266.63 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002593 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $266.63 million and approximately $32.53 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000294 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16,144% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000172 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002084 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000237 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000836 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive's total supply is 429,029,113 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive's official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

