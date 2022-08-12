Hive Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Hive has a total market cap of $269.37 million and $23.13 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00002610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000290 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000174 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002656 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000239 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000841 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 428,246,545 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

