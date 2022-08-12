HomeServe (LON:HSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,185.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,185 ($14.32) and last traded at GBX 1,180.59 ($14.27), with a volume of 244606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,180 ($14.26).
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,217.86 ($14.72).
The firm has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 3,030.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,171.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 964.21.
HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.
