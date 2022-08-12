HomeServe (LON:HSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,185.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,185 ($14.32) and last traded at GBX 1,180.59 ($14.27), with a volume of 244606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,180 ($14.26).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HomeServe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,217.86 ($14.72).

The firm has a market cap of £3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 3,030.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,171.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 964.21.

In other news, insider Tom Rusin sold 11,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($14.13), for a total value of £138,117.35 ($166,889.02). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 38 shares of company stock valued at $44,348.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

