Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,367,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,051,000 after buying an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

HON traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.87. 16,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,351,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $233.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

