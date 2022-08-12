Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lifted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,484,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,388,336,000 after buying an additional 240,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,638,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,801,122,000 after acquiring an additional 186,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,432,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,265,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,947,000 after purchasing an additional 96,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after buying an additional 1,018,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $198.51 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $233.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

