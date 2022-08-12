Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.28). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 523.54% and a negative return on equity of 64.81%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

