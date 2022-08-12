Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,584. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 5.48. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.28). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 523.54% and a negative return on equity of 64.81%. The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hookipa Pharma by 117.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

