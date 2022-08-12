Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Trading 2.9% Higher

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.84 and last traded at $18.74. 6,945,879 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 8,726,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.19.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Articles

