Howard T. Slayen Sells 10,000 Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Howard T. Slayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 8.0 %

AEHR stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.75. 18,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. Aehr Test Systems has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $27.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 271.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Sky Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 41.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in and testing logic, optical, and memory integrated circuits worldwide. It offers products, such as the ABTS and FOX-P families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPak Aligner, FOX-XP WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier, and FOX DiePak Loader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.