Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 3,484 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,268,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,043,000 after buying an additional 978,163 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after buying an additional 898,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,683,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $93.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $192.98. The company has a market cap of $253.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

