Howe & Rusling Inc. Acquires 56 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 20.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of MUSA stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.83. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.90. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.24 and a 12-month high of $294.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.85.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $491,643.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

