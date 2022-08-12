Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,037. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.