Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BSV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,037. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
