Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in 3M by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $150.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day moving average is $145.84. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,610 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,420 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

3M Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

