Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,045,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,259 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,743,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,538,000 after purchasing an additional 254,639 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,612 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,465,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,094,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.98. 1,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,756. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.02.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

