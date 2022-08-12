Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $444,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $188,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Boeing by 14.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.50. 15,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,133,217. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.85. The company has a market cap of $100.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.38.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

