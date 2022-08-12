Howe & Rusling Inc. Invests $252,000 in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CMC Materials in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.25.

NASDAQ CCMP remained flat at $173.69 during trading hours on Friday. 4,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average of $178.65. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.19 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

