Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MU stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.42. The company had a trading volume of 146,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,387,205. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.63. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.