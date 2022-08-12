Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 449 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $57,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,157.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Jukes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,414 shares of company stock worth $920,527 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

UNVR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. 1,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,260. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

