H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.43. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $21.08 and a 12-month high of $45.87.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

H&R Block announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 173,654 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth $695,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in H&R Block by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 257,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 33,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $904,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

