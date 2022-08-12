H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.535-$3.585 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.40 billion. H&R Block also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.70-$3.95 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research increased their price objective on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of HRB opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.43. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $45.87.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.21%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in H&R Block by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in H&R Block by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in H&R Block by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

