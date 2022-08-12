HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 550 ($6.65) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $609.86.

Shares of HSBC opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after buying an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in HSBC by 589.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,545,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after buying an additional 1,321,468 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,879,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,653,000 after buying an additional 398,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HSBC by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,833,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,492,000 after buying an additional 330,792 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in HSBC during the first quarter valued at $10,465,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

