Humanscape (HUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $167.80 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Humanscape has a total market cap of $167.80 million and approximately $20.60 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000837 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 831,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

